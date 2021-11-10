Items in shopping cart: View
MEPs find poor hygienic and living conditions during visit to Roma neighbourhood

An MEP also asked about child prostitution.

(Source: Magda Haburová)

An MEP delegation led by Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová (former SaS member) came to Slovakia to check the segregated Roma neighbourhood in Trebišov.

There were about 40 people in the delegation, including MEPs Miriam Lexmann (KDH), Milan Brglez, Manuel Pizarro and Slovak Roma proxy Andrea Bučková.

“Our aim is to evaluate the realisation of projects focused on the better integration of disadvantaged groups in Slovakia,” Ďuriš Nicholsonová, the chair of the Committee for Employment and Social Affairs, explained.

The locals seemed to fear walking in the streets, many stayed behind the closed doors of their blocks of flats. Some people walked in the mud while most of them were insufficiently dressed.

10. Nov 2021 at 11:55  | Magda Haburová

