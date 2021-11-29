Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Nov 2021 at 6:15  I Premium content

Who advised the most in tenders and on labour matters?

The Largest in Law ranking cannot include boutique law firms. Take a look at the most interesting deals of Slovakia's law firms in labour law.

Related: Main categories I M&A I Real estate I Banking I Litigation I IP I Labour law I Other categories I Pro Bono I Interview I Innovations I

Adam Valček
Adam Valček
The largest law firm in labor law also represents former journalists of the public-service RTVS who were recently fired.The largest law firm in labor law also represents former journalists of the public-service RTVS who were recently fired. (Source: TASR)

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide, your key to understanding the Slovak business environment. For more information visit our online shop.

Largest law firms

LABOUR LAW:

  1. TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
  2. Allen & Overy
  3. bnt attorneys-at-law4
  4. Squire Patton Boggs
  5. Noerr

RESTRUCTURING & INSOLVENCY: IKRÉNYI & REHÁK

REGULATION: URBAN STEINECKER GAŠPEREC BOŠANSKÝ

COMMERCIAL LAW: RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS

COMPETITION: HAVEL & PARTNERS

Rankings created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of deals from relevant category with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight).

For the first time, The Slovak Spectator brings its Largest in Law rankings in other areas of law – commercial, insolvency, tenders and regulatory. We have published the ranking in labour law for the first time in 2020.

In the new categories, we are only publishing the winning law firms with 2020 revenues higher than half a million euros, which was also the main selection criterion for addressing firms to collect data. There are also smaller law firms on the Slovak market specialising in particular areas, like economic competition or labour law, so-called boutique law firms. These firms may have ranked high in the new areas, which is why we are only announcing the absolute winners in them.

We sought the largest law firms in the given areas of law through the combination of several measurable criteria – turnover, the number of transactions in individual areas with rewards exceeding €20,000, and the number of lawyers working for the firm.

Labour law

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Largest law firms in Slovakia

Top stories

Košice

Employers will start testing unvaccinated employees on Monday

The Economy Ministry issued the manual on Friday afternoon, one day after it was supposed to.


26. nov

Incomers from countries where omicron was confirmed asked to report to authorities

Slovakia's Public Health Authority is working on new border rules.


27. nov
The fountain in its current shape and visualisation of its refurbishment.

The biggest fountain in Bratislava will gush water again

The Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square will be renovated after 40 years. Take a look at what its dilapidated interior looks like before the reconstruction.


24. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad