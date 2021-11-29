Who advised the most in tenders and on labour matters?

The Largest in Law ranking cannot include boutique law firms. Take a look at the most interesting deals of Slovakia's law firms in labour law.

The largest law firm in labor law also represents former journalists of the public-service RTVS who were recently fired. (Source: TASR)

Largest law firms LABOUR LAW: TaylorWessing e/n/w/c Allen & Overy bnt attorneys-at-law4 Squire Patton Boggs Noerr RESTRUCTURING & INSOLVENCY: IKRÉNYI & REHÁK REGULATION: URBAN STEINECKER GAŠPEREC BOŠANSKÝ COMMERCIAL LAW: RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS COMPETITION: HAVEL & PARTNERS Rankings created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of deals from relevant category with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight).

For the first time, The Slovak Spectator brings its Largest in Law rankings in other areas of law – commercial, insolvency, tenders and regulatory. We have published the ranking in labour law for the first time in 2020.

In the new categories, we are only publishing the winning law firms with 2020 revenues higher than half a million euros, which was also the main selection criterion for addressing firms to collect data. There are also smaller law firms on the Slovak market specialising in particular areas, like economic competition or labour law, so-called boutique law firms. These firms may have ranked high in the new areas, which is why we are only announcing the absolute winners in them.

We sought the largest law firms in the given areas of law through the combination of several measurable criteria – turnover, the number of transactions in individual areas with rewards exceeding €20,000, and the number of lawyers working for the firm.

Labour law