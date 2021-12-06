Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2021 at 11:02  I Premium content

Automotive industry faces the biggest transformation in its history

Slovakia remains the world’s biggest car manufacturer per 1000 inhabitants.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Car poduction in Kia Slovakai in Teplička Nad VáhomCar poduction in Kia Slovakai in Teplička Nad Váhom (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

With its four car producers, an extensive network of suppliers, and the highest number of manufactured cars per capita, Slovakia remains the global automotive superpower. Even though the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent global chip shortage curbed its performance, the automotive sector’s main challenge now is not to miss the electromobility train.​

Investment Advisory Guide

Well-arranged information about the economy, labour market, investor support, legislation, and real estate as well as investment opportunities in Slovakia. For more details visit ouronline shop.

​Two of the country’s carmakers, Volkswagen and Stellantis, are now producing fully electric models of their cars and the Slovak company InoBat Auto is building a battery research and development centre with a pilot production line near Bratislava. Slovakia’s automotive industry is still awaiting greater support from the state in order to gain more electromobility investments.

“The capital goes where it gains support and finds qualified labour,” said Alexander Matušek, chair of the Slovak Automotive Industry Association (ZAP). “But we have to draw on these investments.”

Pandemic’s impacts

Slovakia remains the world’s biggest car manufacturer with 182 cars produced per 1,000 people. After the record year of 2019, when about 1.1 million vehicles rolled off the production lines of Slovak carmakers, the coronavirus-instigated lockdown in 2020 reduced the production to 990,598 vehicles, down 10.6 percent in a year-on-year comparison. In 2021, the global shortage of chips, more than a drop in demand or the closed economy, stopped production lines several times. During the first half of 2021, car production exceeded 555,000 units.

The global chip crisis was caused by a sharp 20-percent shortfall in the production capacity of electronic components worldwide. It has been accompanied by a growing demand in the field of consumer electronics, where the transition to online communication in various areas of life has increased the hunger for electronics, as well as in the automotive industry, where technical systems are added to vehicles to increase safety, comfort, driver and crew awareness, along with entertainment, noted Ján Pribula, secretary general of ZAP.

“The missing capacities cannot be replaced overnight,” said Pribula, citing experts who say that the industry will continue to fight the lack of components in 2022.

Another risk for the sector is the growing prices of steel and non-ferrous metal products. Their increase is attributed not only to the pandemic but also to EU protection regulations. Rising energy prices pose a new risk to the sector.

Challenges of transformation

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Automotive

Related topics: Economics

Top stories

Igor Matovic

PM’s calls for “respect” are ignored by his own colleagues

Finance minister proposes massive handout without consulting PM.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Citizenship amendment postponed due to new Hungarian law

The amendment will be discussed in the second reading in parliament in February 2022 at the soonest.


7 h
New markings for parking places in Petržalka.

Bratislava launches registration for regulated parking scheme

The city-wide parking policy will start in the first three zones on January 10, 2022.


3. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad