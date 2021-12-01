Mandatory vaccination in compliance with the Constitution. Even Fico extended it in the past (Q&A)

The Sme daily prepares answers to questions on mandatory vaccination in Slovakia.

“Mandatory vaccination is a disgusting fascist idea; it crosses all lines of constitutionality and it wouldn’t even work,” said Robert Fico, chair of the opposition Smer party and anti-vaxxer, in one of his recent videos.

The fact is that children currently receive compulsory vaccination against 10 diseases in Slovakia, while adults receive mandatory vaccinations against two diseases and other selected groups against several other diseases.

Moreover, it was Fico and his government who expanded the list of mandatory vaccinations in 2007. During the rule of his second, one-party government, the Constitutional Court issued an extensive statement on the constitutionality of mandatory vaccination.

The Sme daily put together answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about mandatory vaccination.

Is there mandatory vaccination in Slovakia?