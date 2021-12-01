Mandatory vaccination in compliance with the Constitution. Even Fico extended it in the past (Q&A)

“Mandatory vaccination is a disgusting fascist idea; it crosses all lines of constitutionality and it wouldn’t even work,” said Robert Fico, chair of the opposition Smer party and anti-vaxxer, in one of his recent videos.
The fact is that children currently receive compulsory vaccination against 10 diseases in Slovakia, while adults receive mandatory vaccinations against two diseases and other selected groups against several other diseases.
Moreover, it was Fico and his government who expanded the list of mandatory vaccinations in 2007. During the rule of his second, one-party government, the Constitutional Court issued an extensive statement on the constitutionality of mandatory vaccination.
The Sme daily put together answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about mandatory vaccination.
FAQ about mandatory vaccination in Slovakia
- Is there mandatory vaccination in Slovakia?
- How was mandatory vaccination introduced?
- Why is mandatory vaccination important?
- Who is required to get vaccinated?
- Why did I, as an adult, recently receive vaccination against tetanus?
- Are there any other mandatory vaccinations?
- How was the list of mandatory vaccinations extended by Smer?
- Is mandatory vaccination unconstitutional?
- Why did the Constitutional Court issue such a statement?
- How does the situation involving mandatory vaccination against Covid look?
- Which countries have already introduced mandatory vaccination against Covid?
Is there mandatory vaccination in Slovakia?
