Bratislava will have two new direct flights starting next summer

The routes to Sofia and Zagreb will be operated by Ryanair.

The airport in Bratislava will have two new flights in its 2022 summer schedule.

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair plans to dispatch planes to Sofia, Bulgaria and Zagreb, Croatia starting next March.

“We are pleased to add these two new routes to Sofia and Zagreb as part of Slovakia’s S’22 schedule, offering our customers more amazing European destinations to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays,” said Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s director of commercial flights.

The flights to Zagreb will be operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Sundays) from March 27. The first planes to Sofia will be dispatched two days later, at a frequency of three flights a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

As Dušan Keketi, head of the Bratislava airport, added, both cities belong to popular summer holiday destinations among Slovaks.

Ryanair will operate flights to a total of 26 destinations in the summer schedule, seven of which will be new. Apart from Sofia and Zagreb, the new destinations include Dalaman (Turkey), Copenhagen (Denmark), the island of Lanzarote, Lviv (Ukraine), and Trapani (Sicily, Italy).