Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2021 at 16:42

Bratislava will have two new direct flights starting next summer

The routes to Sofia and Zagreb will be operated by Ryanair.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava airportBratislava airport (Source: Sme)

The airport in Bratislava will have two new flights in its 2022 summer schedule.

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair plans to dispatch planes to Sofia, Bulgaria and Zagreb, Croatia starting next March.

“We are pleased to add these two new routes to Sofia and Zagreb as part of Slovakia’s S’22 schedule, offering our customers more amazing European destinations to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays,” said Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s director of commercial flights.

Bratislava has a new flight connection with Ukraine Read more 

The flights to Zagreb will be operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Sundays) from March 27. The first planes to Sofia will be dispatched two days later, at a frequency of three flights a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

As Dušan Keketi, head of the Bratislava airport, added, both cities belong to popular summer holiday destinations among Slovaks.

Ryanair will operate flights to a total of 26 destinations in the summer schedule, seven of which will be new. Apart from Sofia and Zagreb, the new destinations include Dalaman (Turkey), Copenhagen (Denmark), the island of Lanzarote, Lviv (Ukraine), and Trapani (Sicily, Italy).

Offer of flights from Bratislava airport expands with winter schedule Read more 

Airlines

Top stories

Igor Matovic

PM’s calls for “respect” are ignored by his own colleagues

Finance minister proposes massive handout without consulting PM.


3 h
Car poduction in Kia Slovakai in Teplička Nad Váhom

Automotive industry faces the biggest transformation in its history

Slovakia remains the world’s biggest car manufacturer per 1000 inhabitants.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Citizenship amendment postponed due to new Hungarian law

The amendment will be discussed in the second reading in parliament in February 2022 at the soonest.


7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad