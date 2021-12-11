First Omicron cases confirmed in Slovakia

All three infected people came from risky countries.

First three Omicron cases have been confirmed in Slovakia.

All of them arrived from countries labelled by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) as risky. After they crossed the borders, they followed the instructions of hygienists, reported themselves to the ÚVZ and started self-isolation. The samples taken from their family members are yet to be sequenced.

All three of the infected had received two doses of the Covid vaccine, and have only mild symptoms, according to ÚVZ.

The hygienists reminded that from December 1, all incomers from Botswana, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe (including those fully vaccinated against Covid) have to self-isolate for 14 days. They can end their self-isolation sooner, but only after receiving two negative PCR test results.

