Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Dec 2021 at 13:06

First Omicron cases confirmed in Slovakia

All three infected people came from risky countries.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

First three Omicron cases have been confirmed in Slovakia.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

All of them arrived from countries labelled by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) as risky. After they crossed the borders, they followed the instructions of hygienists, reported themselves to the ÚVZ and started self-isolation. The samples taken from their family members are yet to be sequenced.

All three of the infected had received two doses of the Covid vaccine, and have only mild symptoms, according to ÚVZ.

The hygienists reminded that from December 1, all incomers from Botswana, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe (including those fully vaccinated against Covid) have to self-isolate for 14 days. They can end their self-isolation sooner, but only after receiving two negative PCR test results.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more 

Read more about coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

Coronavirus

Top stories

A lone skier at the Štrbské Pleso ski resort in the High Tatras on December 6, 2021.

Weekend: Where to cross-country ski in Banská Bystrica Region

If you are not into sports, make beeswax candles or listen to poetry, but do not forget the train timetable will soon change.


10. dec

News digest: Slovaks will pay more for Christmas than last year

Making your own beeswax candles, Jasná and Štrbské Pleso open for the winter season, and the vaccination of children will start later in December.


24 h
Illustrative stock photo

Christmas shopping and church services on for the vaccinated and recovered (Q&A)

The Slovak Spectator addressed some practical questions about the measures coming into force before Christmas, mostly concerning those vaccinated and recently recovered from Covid.


9. dec
Slovaks will not save on Christmas this year.

Slovaks will pay more for Christmas; they do not plan to save up

Food, computers and bikes are more expensive while the prices of mobile phones and sports equipment are lower than last year.


10. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad