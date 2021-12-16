Police detained Smer chair Robert Fico before the protest

He reportedly violated the ban on gatherings.

Robert Fico was detained by the police. (Source: Facebook of Smer)

The police detained ex-prime minister and chair of the opposition Smer party Robert Fico shortly before the planned protest against the government and President Zuzana Čaputová started on Thursday evening, the Aktuality.sk website reported.

The information was later confirmed by Smer spokesperson Ján Mažgút.

He was detained for violating the ban on gatherings, according to the Denník N daily.

The protest was to take place on Tyršovo Nábrežie in Bratislava, in the form of a car procession.

When announcing the protest, Fico said that it will be held in compliance with the measures currently in place, the Sme daily wrote.

About 50 people were gathering for the protest, as Aktuality.sk reported. Shortly after getting out of his car, Fico was approached by two police officers who asked him to go with them. Fico then got in the police car.

"This is what democracy looks like," he said, as quoted by Aktuality.sk, adding they wanted a calm protest through Bratislava.