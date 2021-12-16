Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Dec 2021 at 18:47 I Modified at at 19:06

Police detained Smer chair Robert Fico before the protest

He reportedly violated the ban on gatherings.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Robert Fico was detained by the police.Robert Fico was detained by the police. (Source: Facebook of Smer)

The police detained ex-prime minister and chair of the opposition Smer party Robert Fico shortly before the planned protest against the government and President Zuzana Čaputová started on Thursday evening, the Aktuality.sk website reported.

The information was later confirmed by Smer spokesperson Ján Mažgút.

He was detained for violating the ban on gatherings, according to the Denník N daily.

The protest was to take place on Tyršovo Nábrežie in Bratislava, in the form of a car procession.

When announcing the protest, Fico said that it will be held in compliance with the measures currently in place, the Sme daily wrote.

About 50 people were gathering for the protest, as Aktuality.sk reported. Shortly after getting out of his car, Fico was approached by two police officers who asked him to go with them. Fico then got in the police car.

"This is what democracy looks like," he said, as quoted by Aktuality.sk, adding they wanted a calm protest through Bratislava.

Top stories

News digest: President welcomes groundbreaking decision of Luxembourg court

The best state hospital of 2021 is in Banská Bystrica. Schaeffler Kysuce will build a new research and development center for electromobility.


5 h
Illustrative stock photo

UPDATED: Vaccinated and recovered can go Christmas shopping and skiing, and also visit their families (Q&A)

The Slovak Spectator addressed some practical questions about the measures coming into force before Christmas, mostly concerning those vaccinated and recently recovered from Covid.


9. dec
Illustrative stock photo

Surgeries shunted back again as Covid cases fill up hospitals

Doctors unable to say when massive backlog might be cleared.


11 h

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad