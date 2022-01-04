Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Jan 2022 at 11:35

Almost 3 percent of Slovakia’s population are foreigners

Nearly 153,000 foreign nationals are currently living in the country.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

As many as 152,902 foreign nationals have a residence permit in Slovakia, according to the official statistics. This accounts for about 2.8 percent of the country’s population.

In addition, altogether 69,172 foreigners were working in Slovakia in October 2021, the statistics of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR) show. Of them, 39,000 came from non-EU countries.

These foreigners fill gaps in Slovakia’s labour market, said Zuzana Vatráľová, head of the Bratislava office of the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) on the occasion of International Migrants Day, which falls on December 18.

Recruitment of non-EU citizens demanding

Most of them worked as machine operators and machine fitters.

“Furthermore, about one in three foreigners living in Slovakia is doing business here and creates potential jobs,” Vatráľová said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Expenses for the education and skills of foreigners are not always financed by Slovakia.

“Recruiting a person from outside the EU is often administratively demanding, which is why employers look for foreign employees only after a person from Slovakia can’t fill the position,” Vatráľová said, as quoted by TASR.

A fiscal analysis from 2018 found that foreigners contributed more to the state budget than they took from it, according to IOM.

Pandemic brought problems

Restrictions related to the pandemic had a negative impact on mobility. The number of immigrants decreased by about two million in 2020, IOM suggests. On the contrary, the number of victims (either migrants who died or disappeared) around the world reached 4,500 as of December 10, 2021, up by 300 compared to 2020.

“More people on their journey became victims of human trafficking, faced stigmatisation, inequality, xenophobia, and racism, while female immigrants faced an increased risk of sexual assault,” Vatráľová said, as quoted by TASR. She added this is why it is necessary that legal paths for migration that respect national sovereignty and human rights are made.

Foreigners in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Children should return to schools next Monday

Schools will follow the traffic light system, while voluntary self-testing of pupils will remain in place.


5 h

Air companies limit flights due to Omicron. Changes also impact flights from Bratislava airport

Ryanair to suspend flights for three weeks in January and Wizz Air eliminates some connections for several months.


3. jan

News digest: Slovakia reopens restaurants

Education minister plans on schools opening next Monday. Nine more Omicron cases confirmed.


22 h
Restaurants can open again as of January 3

As Omicron wave approaches, Slovakia shrugs in resignation

Government seems to have given up or misunderstood - again.


3. jan

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad