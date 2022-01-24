War in Ukraine would change Slovakia, too

The country would brace itself to welcome people running across the eastern border.

Thousands of scared Ukrainians crossing Slovakia's eastern border. They pass the reinforced border check without complications, all they need to show is their ID card.

They are not headed to a camp, they will find refuge with their relatives and friends who have lived in Slovakia for a long time now.

The government will announce a national emergency and call up reserve soldiers. Meanwhile, a NATO mission arrives to military bases. Hundreds of troops from various countries will arrive for more of a symbolic mission. If the military conflict spills across the border, allies are ready to protect Slovakia.

The economy minister cooperated with his Czech and Hungarian counterparts to negotiate extraordinary gas supplies in the event Russia lives up to its threats and halts the gas flow through Ukraine.

The foreign affairs minister is preparing to expel Russian diplomats. Other EU states are doing the same.

This is one of several possible scenarios Slovakia might experience if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates into an all-out war.

A war between two countries in the immediate neighbourhood would be a new experience for Slovakia in its recent history. Many things remain unpredictable, but we can roughly estimate the challenges Slovakia would need to face.

Will foreign troops enter?