Poll: Hlas slightly down, but still the most popular party

52 percent of respondents would like to see a snap election.

If the parliamentary elections took place in January, opposition party Hlas would win them with 18 percent of the vote.

This stems from the poll conducted by the AKO polling agency for Television Joj on 1,000 respondents. Data was collected through phone calls between January 10 and 17.

Eight parties in parliament

Coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party came in second with 14.2 percent support. Smer came third with 13.8 percent of the vote.

Other parties received less than 10 percent of the vote: coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) was supported by 9.3 percent of respondents, non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia gained 8.5 percent of the vote and coalition party Sme Rodina gained 6.5 percent. The last parties which would enter parliament are Republika, made up of renegades from People’s Party Our Slovakia, with 6.2 percent and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6 percent.

The following parties did not gain enough support to make the 5 percent threshold necessary for entering parliament: the Hungarian party Alliance with 4 percent and Slovak National Party with 3.6 percent. People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) gained 2.9 percent and coalition party Za Ľudí has 2.2 percent support.

More than half of voters want snap election

The AKO agency also asked respondents if they support the idea of a snap election. Up to 52.2 percent of respondents supported the idea; of this figure, 35.2 percent of respondents definitely agree with this alternative and 17 percent rather agree.

Another 27.3 percent of respondents definitely disagree with shortening the term of the current government in office and another 17.3 percent rather disagree. 3.2 percent of respondents did not want to answer the question.