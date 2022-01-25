Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Jan 2022 at 11:23

Chip crisis still affecting Slovak carmakers

Most of them are working in standard operation, but the situation remains unstable.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Even though the chip crisis is gradually subsiding, it will impact the operation of carmakers in Slovakia.

The situation has improved for most carmakers, but Bratislava-based Volkswagen Slovakia warns that the first half of 2022, at the very least, will be difficult due to the persisting lack of semiconductors.

“Given the availability of components, we are partially adjusting the production, but to a smaller extent than last year,” said Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, the carmaker’s spokesperson, as quoted by the SITA newswire, adding that production in all segments will be partially affected this week.

Žilina-based Kia Slovakia is currently producing vehicles in a standard, three-shift operation. The situation in logistics and component supplies is still developing.

“We’re working on securing the smoothest production possible,” said its spokesperson Tomáš Potoček, as quoted by SITA, adding if necessary, they will optimise their production.

The Jaguar Land Rover plant in Nitra is working in a standard regime, too. The company is monitoring the situation and, if necessary, is ready to adjust its plans, said Miroslava Remenárová, manager for corporate affairs.

Trnava-based Stellantis did not answer the questions, but the company has already announced this month it is returning to its original production tempo, as reported by SITA.

Automotive

