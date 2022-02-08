Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Feb 2022 at 17:24  I Premium content

Elite NAKA investigators still facing charges

The General Prosecutor’s Office drops just some charges.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

Even though the regional court decided that the criminal prosecution of the elite investigators of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) was unfounded, the General Prosecutor’s Office refuses to drop charges.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Four NAKA investigators who were members of the Očistec (Purgatory) team, working on high-profile corruption cases – Ján Čurilla, Pavol Ďurka, Milan Sabota, Štefan Mašin – as well as former head of the police inspection service, Peter Scholtz, remain accused of abusing the powers of public officials, the Aktuality.sk website reported.

The General Prosecutor’s Office accepted only part of the objections to the charges. For example, Čurilla and Ďurka are no longer being prosecuted for obstructing justice and abusing their powers in two cases, including one concerning their alleged manipulation of testimony of a former Takáčovci gang member, Csaba Dömötör.

Detained officers from elite corruption investigation team released from custody Read more 

Yet, there are still charges related to the alleged preparation of the purposeful prosecution of members of what has been dubbed the anti-team – a team working under the inspectorate since March 2021 to investigate allegations the opposition voiced against the Purgatory team – and the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, Aktuality.sk reported.

“We respect the decision of the General Prosecutor’s Office on the four NAKA investigators,” said interim Police Corps President Štefan Hamran, as quoted by Aktuality.sk, adding that he sees no reason to re-evaluate his steps at NAKA. “The investigators still have my trust.”

Čurilla has been meanwhile promoted to deputy chief of the Bratislava’s NAKA branch. Hamran sees no reason to change this decision, either, the Sme daily reported.

Regional court saw no reason for prosecution

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Corruption & scandals

Top stories

News digest: Blocked speaker’s desk, boos and protests. MPs discuss defence deal

General prosecutor not allowed to speak about defence agreement, while protest was held in front of the parliamentary building. Children of foreigners often struggle in schools.


51m
From left, Foreign Ministers Ivan Korčok of Slovakia, Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, and Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, pose for photo after a joint news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Slovak minister teams up for Ukraine visit with Czech and Austrian counterparts

This kind of trip would not be possible with Hungary, analyst says.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Foreigners' children often not welcome in Slovak schools

Their number has increased five times in the past ten years and schools are woefully unprepared.


7 h

What does one eighteen-year-old Slovak have in common with Tom Holland?

Up-and-coming artist Nina Kohout's experience in music and the industry runs deep.


5 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad