Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
9. Feb 2022 at 12:42

Slovak parliament approves defence agreement with US

President Zuzana Čaputová now needs to ratify it.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) in parliament.Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) in parliament. (Source: TASR)

Slovak parliament approved the Defence Cooperation Agreement with the US on February 9, 2022.

In the vote, 79 out of 140 present MPs voted for it. 76 votes were necessary for the DCA to be passed.

Now, it is up to President Zuzana Čaputová to ratify it.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) on Thursday, February 3, signed the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC. Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) also attended the signing ceremony.

The DCA is a standard bilateral agreement between NATO allies that is based on the NATO SOFA agreement of 1951; so far, 23 out of the 30 countries that comprise the NATO alliance have concluded such an agreement with the USA, the ministry points out on its website.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Slovakia and US sign Defence Cooperation Agreement Read more 

The Slovak Spectator will be updating this report.

Top stories

From left, Foreign Ministers Ivan Korčok of Slovakia, Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, and Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, pose for photo after a joint news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Slovak minister teams up for Ukraine visit with Czech and Austrian counterparts

This kind of trip would not be possible with Hungary, analyst says.


8. feb
MPs discuss the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Slovakia and the USA.

General prosecutor: 1968 invasion agreement more advantageous than the US defence deal

Parliamentary discussion accompanied by several incidents and a protest.


24 h

What does one eighteen-year-old Slovak have in common with Tom Holland?

Up-and-coming artist Nina Kohout's experience in music and the industry runs deep.


8. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad