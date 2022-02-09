Slovak parliament approves defence agreement with US

President Zuzana Čaputová now needs to ratify it.

Slovak parliament approved the Defence Cooperation Agreement with the US on February 9, 2022.

In the vote, 79 out of 140 present MPs voted for it. 76 votes were necessary for the DCA to be passed.

Now, it is up to President Zuzana Čaputová to ratify it.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) on Thursday, February 3, signed the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC. Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) also attended the signing ceremony.

The DCA is a standard bilateral agreement between NATO allies that is based on the NATO SOFA agreement of 1951; so far, 23 out of the 30 countries that comprise the NATO alliance have concluded such an agreement with the USA, the ministry points out on its website.

The Slovak Spectator will be updating this report.