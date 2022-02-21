Unlike schools, MPs seem to have no problem with the university reform

Comenius University suspended teaching on Monday, and plans to hold an earlier election of its rector.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

It seems that the parliamentary debate on changes to universities is not as much of a drama as originally expected. The debate was smoothly advanced to the second reading, with the majority of MPs supporting it, the Sme daily reported.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Deputies will possibly meet with the representatives of universities once again before the second reading scheduled for March, and will adopt some small changes through an amending proposal, as said Richard Vašečka of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), chair of the parliamentary education committee.

“Universities will not be totally satisfied, but we’re trying to find a solution,” Vašečka said, as quoted by Sme, adding that the reform has their support.

Meanwhile, it seems that the opposition against the changes is shrinking. Recently, the amendment to the Higher Education Act, which introduces several changes to the powers of the university management boards and the election of the rector, has been supported by the association representing university students.

University reform does not go far enough, employers warn Read more

On the other hand, Comenius University in Bratislava remains one of the most vocal opponents. It joined the February 21 protest, suspending teaching, and also plans to hold the election of its new rector earlier to avoid the new rules, Sme wrote.

The university reform belongs among the crucial pieces of legislation that need to be passed by the parliament in order to receive money from the first EU recovery fund package.

Election of rector not a problem for some