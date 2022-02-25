Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Feb 2022 at 15:23  I Premium content

Hot-spots, school dorms and law changes. Slovakia prepares for refugees

Slovakia needs to change its asylum-related laws to be able to handle the numbers of refugees the war in Ukraine might drive across the border.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
A destroyed border marker. A destroyed border marker. (Source: Police of the Slovak Republic)

Slovak lawmakers are debating laws that will smooth the process of granting asylum, in anticipation of an influx of refugees from neighbouring, war-stricken Ukraine.

On Friday, the cabinet passed a bill allowing for the declaration of a state of emergency in the event of a large influx of foreigners into Slovakia. The bill includes amendments to the Civil Protection Act, Asylum Act and Cybersecurity Act. The draft amendment to the Asylum Act will allow the cabinet to grant temporary protection without a preceding decision by the Council of the European Union. It also clarifies provisions governing the granting of temporary refuge.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Parliament, which is in session on Friday, is expected to approve the legislative proposals in a fast-tracked procedure. Without the legislative changes, Slovak authorities would not be able to process as many asylum requests as they are expected to get in the coming days, and refugees would be stuck in the asylum procedure for months or years, without the possibility to work and earn a living in Slovakia, Ján Orlovský, head of the Migration Office, which is under the Interior Ministry, told the Sme daily.

Related article War in Ukraine. Is Slovakia safe? (Q&A) Read more 

Asylum requests expected to be rare for now

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Ukrainian anthem sounds in Slovakia's parliament

Government adjusts laws and earmarks money in anticipation of the arrival of large numbers of refugees. Slovak writer returns state award to Russia. Take a look at the front pages of Slovak newspapers today.


3 h
Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine. Is Slovakia safe? (Q&A)

How the war will affect Slovakia.


9 h
Smer MPs: Dušan Muňko (left), Juraj Blanár (middle), Robert Fico (right)

Slovak politicians denounce the war in Ukraine, but some blame the US

While the ruling coalition is united in its statements, some opposition politicians call the war an “American-Russian affair”.


8 h
Presidential Palace lit up in solidarity with Ukraine.

Slovakia cannot afford to let slip the clarity of this moment

We are still capable of solidarity and humanity.


24. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad