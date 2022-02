Government ministers visited the border with Ukraine in Vyšné Nemecké.

People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia is ready to extend a helping hand to people who are feeling the war in neighbouring Ukraine, PM Eduard Heger said during his visit to the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké in eastern Slovakia on February 25, 2022.

Related article

Related article Hot-spots, school dorms and law changes. Slovakia prepares for refugees Read more