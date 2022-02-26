Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Feb 2022

There are Slovaks stuck in Ukraine. How will they get home?

Train transport between these two countries has been temporarily suspended.

Compiled by Spectator staff
People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

It is not possible to leave Ukraine by plane; civilian flights have been suspended for at least 13 days. Trains travelling between Slovakia and Ukraine have also been suspended while traffic jams persist at the borders.

Besides Ukrainians, Slovaks are also trying to leave the country. It is not known how many Slovaks are in Ukraine currently because there is no obligation to register when crossing the border.

The easiest way for Slovaks to return to their home country is by car. Three border crossings are open – Vyšné Nemecké, Ubľa and Veľké Slemence.

Ubľa and Vyšné Nemecké is meant for cars and lorries. Those crossing the border on foot or on bikes can use the Veľké Slemence crossing. Waiting times vary throughout the day.

Train only to the border

Ukraine

Related topics: War in Ukraine

