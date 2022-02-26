There are Slovaks stuck in Ukraine. How will they get home?

Train transport between these two countries has been temporarily suspended.

People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

It is not possible to leave Ukraine by plane; civilian flights have been suspended for at least 13 days. Trains travelling between Slovakia and Ukraine have also been suspended while traffic jams persist at the borders.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Besides Ukrainians, Slovaks are also trying to leave the country. It is not known how many Slovaks are in Ukraine currently because there is no obligation to register when crossing the border.

The easiest way for Slovaks to return to their home country is by car. Three border crossings are open – Vyšné Nemecké, Ubľa and Veľké Slemence.

Ubľa and Vyšné Nemecké is meant for cars and lorries. Those crossing the border on foot or on bikes can use the Veľké Slemence crossing. Waiting times vary throughout the day.

Train only to the border