Erna Masarovičová, the first Slovak female sculptor, created two public space artworks of iron in Košice.

The Chalice of the Metallurgist by Erna Masarovičová. (Source: Judita Čermáková)

Former East Slovak Ironworks in Košice, today U. S. Steel Košice, wanted to be more visible in the second half of the sixties, and so the firm decided to hold an international symposium on iron.

In late summer, three foreign and two Czechoslovak sculptors usually got an invitation to create works of art in Košice and, at the same time, beautify the city.