Kuciak murder trial restarts. Case connected with planned murder of prosecutors

Kočner and Zsuzsová face charges in the other connected case.

On February 28, four years after the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, the case is being retried at the Specialised Criminal Court.

Defendants Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzová were present in the courtroom. They are both serving sentences in prison for other crimes. Kočner was sentenced to 19 years for forging promissory notes for the private Markíza television and Zsuzsová was sentenced to 21 years for her involvement in the murder of former Hurbanovo mayor Laszló Basternák in 2010.

In the case of the murder of Kuciak and his fiancée, the court will once again discuss the guilt of Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová. The Specialised Criminal Court in its initial ruling decided that they were not guilty. However, after an appeal at the Supreme Court, the trial was returned back to the Specialised Criminal Court.

The Specialised Criminal Court also found three other people guilty of the murder: Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó as the executors of the murder received a sentence of 25 years in prison, Zoltán Andruskó as the middle-man received 15 years. These decisions are valid.

Case connected with planned murder of prosecutors

The court also decided to connect the trial with another – the case of the planned murders of prosecutors.

Five people face charges in this case including Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, Tomáš Szabó, Dušan Kracina and Darko Dragić.

The charges say that they planned the murder of prosecutor Maroš Žilinka (now General Prosecutor), Daniel Lipšic (Special Prosecutor) and Peter Šufliarsky (former deputy of the general prosecutor).

The murder was allegedly ordered in autumn 2017. Kuciak and Kušnírová were murdered in February 2018.

While the prosecutor’s office claims that the evidentiary situation improves with the connection of two cases, the lawyer of Zlatica Kušnírová, Martina Kušnírová's mother, has his reservations.

Roman Kvasnica is worried that the connection of cases will prolong the process.

