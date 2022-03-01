Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Mar 2022 at 17:30

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Ukrainians. What does it mean?

Temporary protection will be provided until the end of 2022 for now.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Refugees from Ukraine on the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing.Refugees from Ukraine on the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing. (Source: TASR)

On March 1 Slovakia started providing temporary protection to people from Ukraine fleeing the war.

It is described as the easiest way of protecting refugees, not requiring long administrative procedures and enabling Ukrainian citizens quick and unlimited access to the labour market and health care, their children access to education, the Interior Ministry announced.

For now, temporary protection will be provided until the end of 2022, but this period can either be prolonged or shortened, based on the situation.

Read more about the current developments concerning war in Ukraine.

Important information concerning temporary protection:

  • the applications of people who prove their identity and state citizenship will be evaluated in an expedited procedure. Identity can be proven by presenting:
    • a driving licence plus birth certificate;
    • valid or invalid passport;
    • ID card;
    • any other personal document with a picture of its holder plus birth certificate;
  • people with temporary protection will be entitled to basic health care (just as in the case of asylum seekers);
  • in case refugees from Ukraine are accommodated in asylum facilities run by the Interior Ministry, they will receive food, hygiene products and pocket money (just as in the case of asylum seekers).
Foreigners’ Police branches will remain open only to foreigners from Ukraine Read more 

Who can ask for temporary protection:

  • state citizens of Ukraine and their family members:
    • spouses;
    • the underage child of a state citizen of Ukraine or underage child of their spouse;
    • parents of an underage child who is a state citizen of Ukraine.
Four hotspots and special website in Ukrainian to help refugees Read more 

Who cannot ask for temporary protection:

  • Ukrainians who have temporary or permanent residence in Slovakia;
  • asylum seekers;
  • people who were already granted asylum or subsidiary protection.

Websites with more information for Ukrainians coming to Slovakia

  • ua.gov.sk: provides more detailed information in Ukrainian about what awaits people at the border, and after their transition to Slovakia
  • pomocpreukrajinu.sk: provides information in Slovak and Ukrainian about all available accommodation options
  • ukraineslovakia.sk: provides information in Slovak, Ukrainian and English about border crossings, entry conditions, possibilities upon entry, accommodation options, and useful contacts
  • www.mic.iom.sk: provides information in Slovak, English and Russian about entry conditions, possibilities upon entry, accommodation options and other useful contacts
  • bratislavskykraj.sk/ukrajina: provides useful information and contacts for refugees in Slovak, English, German, Italian and Ukrainian

