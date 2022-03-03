Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Mar 2022 at 17:40  I Premium content

EU will help Slovakia organise assistance for Ukrainians

EC President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the situation at the borders with President Zuzana Čaputová and PM Eduard Heger.

Compiled by Spectator staff
EC President Ursula von der Leyen and PM Eduard HegerEC President Ursula von der Leyen and PM Eduard Heger (Source: TASR)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited Slovakia on March 3 and met with both President Zuzana Čaputová and PM Eduard Heger.

The EC president said that the EU stands with Slovakia and will help the country with funds and supplies to arrange help for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“As the EU, we have conducted many steps to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine, including harsh sanctions that lower the ability of Russia to lead the war,” Čaputová wrote on Facebook. “They will also touch us in a certain way because they will have economic consequences in the international space. But this is our price for freedom and for a safer Europe.”

She added that the EU is taking other steps including decreasing its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

The EC President appreciates the wave of solidarity of Slovak citizens.

“Today, we can count on our solidarity with the support and help of the EU,” she said.

PM Heger said that the world is united in the denouncement of Russian aggression and the war in Ukraine. He added that 141 countries have denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is a huge signal that people, countries and their citizens in the 21st century want peace,” he said.

European Union

Related topics: War in Ukraine

