Slovakia expels three Russian Embassy staffers

The police detained people from the intelligence service, Defence Ministry and disinformation website on espionage charges.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

At least three people have been detained on suspicion of having spied for Russia in Slovakia.

The Denník N daily reported that since Friday, the police have been on an operation unprecedented in Slovakia's history. The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained a lieutenant from the Defence Ministry, a member of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) and a person with ties to the Hlavné Správy disinformation website, which was taken down after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

At least one of the detained confessed to the crime, the daily wrote. An employee of the Russian Embassy reportedly bribed the detained persons. As a result, the Foreign Ministry has decided to expel three Russian Embassy staffers from Slovakia.

Russians expelled