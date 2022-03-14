Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Mar 2022 at 17:49  I Premium content

Slovakia expels three Russian Embassy staffers

The police detained people from the intelligence service, Defence Ministry and disinformation website on espionage charges.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Russian Embassy in BratislavaRussian Embassy in Bratislava (Source: Sme)

At least three people have been detained on suspicion of having spied for Russia in Slovakia.

The Denník N daily reported that since Friday, the police have been on an operation unprecedented in Slovakia's history. The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained a lieutenant from the Defence Ministry, a member of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) and a person with ties to the Hlavné Správy disinformation website, which was taken down after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

At least one of the detained confessed to the crime, the daily wrote. An employee of the Russian Embassy reportedly bribed the detained persons. As a result, the Foreign Ministry has decided to expel three Russian Embassy staffers from Slovakia.

Russians expelled

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

New digest: Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats

At least three people were detained due to suspicion of espionage for Russia. PM Eduard Heger met with Pope Francis in the Vatican.


5 h
In March, Slovakia hosts the Saber Strike 22 military exercise.

Putin has made security a practical issue for central Europe

The war has quickly shifted the conversation about Slovakia’s defence.


9 h
Information point for refugees at Hlavna Stanica

City Hall and NGOs team up at Hlavná Stanica to get refugees on track

It took just one week to create a fully functional information point for people fleeing Ukraine.


11. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad