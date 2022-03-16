Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Mar 2022 at 17:38

About 1,000 Ukrainian children enrolled in Slovak schools so far

Education Ministry preparing financial contribution for schools.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS)Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) (Source: TASR)

About 1,000 Ukrainian children have been enrolled in Slovak kindergartens, primary and secondary schools since the war in Ukraine started on February 24.

Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) said that his ministry launched data collection this week and these are the first results. By the end of next week, the ministry expects to know how many children applied to all education levels from kindergarten to universities.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Minister added that the greatest interest in enrolling children is in Bratislava Region. Most children were enrolled in primary schools, the TASR newswire reported.

One-off contribution

Gröhling confirmed that they have been preparing a one-off financial contribution for schools to cover the increased costs. He cited the purchase of new desks and chairs as well as paying for lunches.

Accommodation, work, school. How to get to Slovakia and how to proceed? Read more 

The government also approved Lex Ukraine on Wednesday, which relates to the clean criminal record of teachers, required when pedagogical employees apply for a job in schools.

“The proposal until the end of the emergency situation will entail that individual teachers will submit a statutory declaration and subsequently an expert opinion,” the Education Minister said, as quoted by TASR.

Teachers interested in working at Slovak schools

In this regard, there should be a new ordinance from the workshop of the Health Ministry, already being created, according to Minister Gröhling.

Skryť Remove ad

“I assume that next week we will be able to employ teachers from Ukraine and who want to enter our educational system,” he said, as quoted by TASR.

Slovaks offer educational platform to Ukrainian teachers and pupils Read more 

The ministry currently knows about 11 Ukrainians interested in teaching at Slovak schools. The headmasters at the schools the candidates are applying at will decide what they will teach. The Minister said that there are no requirements that Ukrainian teachers are supposed to teach Ukrainian children.

Education

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: PM misses train to Kyiv, activists bring tractor to move out Russian spies

Covid situation improving but set to worsen again. Ministers OK major bill on aid to refugees and other war-related issues. Ukrainian kids gradually placed in Slovak schools.


9 h
Illustrative stock photo

Accommodation, work, school. How to get to Slovakia and how to proceed?

The Slovak Spectator offers practical information for refugees from Ukraine.


15. mar
In March 2022, Slovakia hosts the Saber Strike 22 military exercise.

NATO troops will come to Slovakia soon, MPs passed mandate

Slovak government does not rule out Russia may conduct airstrikes in the immediate vicinity of the Slovak border in coming days.


15. mar
Illsutrative stock photo

The most expensive fuel in history: rather the bus and train than a car

Prices of train and Bratislava public transport tickets will be not more expensive for now.


14. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad