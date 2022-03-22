Items in shopping cart: View
22. Mar 2022 at 17:18

Foreigners' Police gradually open to all foreigners again

Agenda that can be addressed at the departments is limited, police promises they will expand it.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Foreigners' Police in BratislavaForeigners' Police in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

The departments of the Foreigners’ Police were closed for everyone but Ukrainians since the war in Ukraine began, due to the massive influx of refugees.

Now, the police announced that they are gradually attempting to re-introduce the original opening hours and agenda of the Foreigners’ Police. For Ukrainian refugees, large-capacity centres are open where they will request temporary protection and deal with other immigration-related agenda.

The Foreigners’ Police apologise for the complications caused by the temporary closure of the departments.

“[Police] assure that there is no reason to fear the termination of residence status in the Slovak Republic, as the amendment to the Foreigners Residence Act provides for such situations, that each stay is automatically extended until two months after the emergency situation is lifted,” police informed.

Online booking necessary

As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Foreigners’ Police opened its all branches for the following situations:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: from 7:30 to 15:30 for applications for temporary residence for the purpose of employment
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: from 7:30 to 15:30 applications for the issuing of a residence permit for people - drivers of international truck or bus transport, whose validity of stay has been / is extended due to: a crisis situation caused by the spread of COVID 19 (1), the state of war in Ukraine ("LEX Ukraine") (2).

Police points out that in any case, it is necessary to use the online booking system on the website of the Interior Ministry, otherwise, the police will not deal with the request.

Almost 3 percent of Slovakia’s population are foreigners Read more 

The police also warn that handling the issuing of a residence permit will only be possible if the issued residence permit is delivered to the address associated with the payment of an additional administrative delivery fee (€3).

“The Foreigners’ Police will continue to work on expanding the number of life situations that can be handled at the site's workplaces with regard to the development of the migration crisis caused by the war in Ukraine,” the police stated.

Dropping non-stop operation

They added that in case of any other circumstances it is possible to contact the relevant Foreigners’ Police Directorate (Bratislava, Banská Bystrica and Prešov) to request an exemption from submitting such a request to the Foreigners’ Police Department, which must be duly substantiated.

Also, the police announced that they will drop the 24/7 operation of the Foreigners’ Police branches in trying to register temporary protection. From now on, the Foreigners’ Police is switching to 12-hour operation – from 7:00 to 19:00. Large-capacity centres in Michalovce, Humenné and Nitra will continue operating 24/7.

What is possible to arrange at the Foreigners’ Police departments?

Bratislava, Trenčín, Žilina, Banská Bystrica, Ružomberok, Rimavská Sobota

  • Registration of temporary protection - Monday to Sunday from 07:00 to 19:00
  • Workplace for the above-mentioned life circumstances - Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 15:30

Nové Zámky, Nitra

  • Registration of temporary protection - performed at a large-capacity centre in Nitra
  • Workplace for the above-mentioned life circumstances - Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 15:30

Dunajská Streda, Trnava

  • Registration of temporary protection - Monday to Sunday from 07:00 to 19:00 - only pregnant women, families with children (only in cases where there will be at least one child under the age of 6), elderly people over 65 and other vulnerable persons; transport to a large-capacity centre Nitra will be provided for other persons,
  • Workplace for the above-mentioned life circumstances - Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 15.30

Michalovce

  • Registration of temporary protection - performed at a large-capacity centre in Michalovce
  • Workplace for the above-mentioned life circumstances - Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 15:30

Prešov, Košice

  • Registration of temporary protection - Monday to Sunday from 07:00 to 19:00 - only pregnant women, families with children (only in cases where there will be at least one child under the age of 6), elderly people over 65 and other vulnerable persons; for other persons transport to the large-capacity centre in Michalovce or large-capacity centre in Humenné will be provided,
  • Workplace for the above-mentioned life circumstances - Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 15:30

Foreigners in Slovakia

