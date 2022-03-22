Foreigners' Police gradually open to all foreigners again

Agenda that can be addressed at the departments is limited, police promises they will expand it.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The departments of the Foreigners’ Police were closed for everyone but Ukrainians since the war in Ukraine began, due to the massive influx of refugees.

Now, the police announced that they are gradually attempting to re-introduce the original opening hours and agenda of the Foreigners’ Police. For Ukrainian refugees, large-capacity centres are open where they will request temporary protection and deal with other immigration-related agenda.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The Foreigners’ Police apologise for the complications caused by the temporary closure of the departments.

“[Police] assure that there is no reason to fear the termination of residence status in the Slovak Republic, as the amendment to the Foreigners Residence Act provides for such situations, that each stay is automatically extended until two months after the emergency situation is lifted,” police informed.

Online booking necessary

As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Foreigners’ Police opened its all branches for the following situations:

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: from 7:30 to 15:30 for applications for temporary residence for the purpose of employment

Tuesdays and Thursdays: from 7:30 to 15:30 applications for the issuing of a residence permit for people - drivers of international truck or bus transport, whose validity of stay has been / is extended due to: a crisis situation caused by the spread of COVID 19 (1), the state of war in Ukraine ("LEX Ukraine") (2).

Police points out that in any case, it is necessary to use the online booking system on the website of the Interior Ministry, otherwise, the police will not deal with the request.

Almost 3 percent of Slovakia’s population are foreigners Read more

The police also warn that handling the issuing of a residence permit will only be possible if the issued residence permit is delivered to the address associated with the payment of an additional administrative delivery fee (€3).

“The Foreigners’ Police will continue to work on expanding the number of life situations that can be handled at the site's workplaces with regard to the development of the migration crisis caused by the war in Ukraine,” the police stated.

Dropping non-stop operation

They added that in case of any other circumstances it is possible to contact the relevant Foreigners’ Police Directorate (Bratislava, Banská Bystrica and Prešov) to request an exemption from submitting such a request to the Foreigners’ Police Department, which must be duly substantiated.

Also, the police announced that they will drop the 24/7 operation of the Foreigners’ Police branches in trying to register temporary protection. From now on, the Foreigners’ Police is switching to 12-hour operation – from 7:00 to 19:00. Large-capacity centres in Michalovce, Humenné and Nitra will continue operating 24/7.