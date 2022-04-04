No more registration forms after crossing Slovak borders along with respirators outdoors

Respirators still mandatory at outdoor mass events.

The rules valid in Slovakia for people who arrive from abroad will be scrapped soon.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

As of April 6, 2022, there will be no obligation to register an eHranica form anymore and no quarantine for unvaccinated people will apply.

“We still recommend being cautious, following one’s health conditions and in case of Covid symptoms, contacting a GP or pediatrician,” the Public Health Authority announced.

An ordinance on covering the upper airways covered with a respirator is also changing.

As of April 6, 2022, the obligation to cover upper airways outdoors is being scrapped. This obligation applied if a person was less than two metres away from a stranger.

However, respirators will remain obligatory at mass events, whether indoors or outdoors. The Public Health Authority also reiterates that respirators are obligatory indoors – for example at offices, shops, workplaces, public transport and when travelling with people who are not members of the same household in taxis, cablecars and so on.

