Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Apr 2022 at 17:15

No more registration forms after crossing Slovak borders along with respirators outdoors

Respirators still mandatory at outdoor mass events.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

The rules valid in Slovakia for people who arrive from abroad will be scrapped soon.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

As of April 6, 2022, there will be no obligation to register an eHranica form anymore and no quarantine for unvaccinated people will apply.

“We still recommend being cautious, following one’s health conditions and in case of Covid symptoms, contacting a GP or pediatrician,” the Public Health Authority announced.

An ordinance on covering the upper airways covered with a respirator is also changing.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

As of April 6, 2022, the obligation to cover upper airways outdoors is being scrapped. This obligation applied if a person was less than two metres away from a stranger.

However, respirators will remain obligatory at mass events, whether indoors or outdoors. The Public Health Authority also reiterates that respirators are obligatory indoors – for example at offices, shops, workplaces, public transport and when travelling with people who are not members of the same household in taxis, cablecars and so on.

More on coronavirus development in Slovakia

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: No quarantine or form to fill when travelling to Slovakia

First Czech soldiers arriving to Slovakia. Another Slovak carmaker facing a lack of components.


9 h
Mária Patakyová delivers her last report to the MPs as public defender of rights on March 23, 2022.

Ombudswoman’s term ends. Who will defend the vulnerable now?

Mária Patakyová was the right woman for the job. The government has neglected to fill her position.


13 h
Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS)

Slovakia will purchase gas in rubles if necessary, minister says

The economy minister was criticised by coalition partners for his statements.


14 h
Jewellery maker and designer Petra Toth and her Cockerels of Čičmany collection.

Jewellery maker breathes new life into Slovak folk designs

Her parents told her she could not make a living making jewellery. But Petra Toth proves she can.


3. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad