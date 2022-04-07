Slovak student company named best in world

Firm takes top spot in global competition with zero-waste wax markers.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovak student company Scribo has won the De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award.

Scribo, which was formed by students from a Košice school, beat five other nominees from around the world to claim top spot in the global competition.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“This is the first time in the 30-year history of JA Slovakia that we have won such a prestigious award,” the NGO said in a press release.

Scribo, which was named JA Europe Company of the Year in the last school year, produces zero-waste wax marker pens for white boards. The ecological markers are made by recycling wax and, according to the group, thanks to the innovative composition of the substance the entire pen is used when writing which means it does not produce any excessive waste and the marker pens do not dry out.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/fl-NDVWLF-A

More student business ideas

News of the group's win came on the same day as the 27th Business Talents Fair, which is supported by the Education Ministry, took place in Bratislava.

Ideas to tackle various environmental problems were presented by 22 secondary grammar schools and 26 secondary vocational schools from all over Slovakia and were judged in 11 categories by a jury of more than 40 experts.

Listen to the podcast:

Listen to the podcast: Covid has failed to shut down student firms Read more

Their ideas included hand-made swallow nests, dog toys made from recycled textiles, biodegradable plastic products, chocolates that have been enriched with vitamin D, flavoured immune-boosting honeys, and edible cups. There were also various educational games and toys for children, while other ideas on display include soaps that glow in the dark, tablet toothpaste, and an automatic pet feeder.