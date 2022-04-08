Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Apr 2022 at 20:26  I Premium content

Slovakia has sent an S-300 air defence system to Ukraine. Here's what it means

It is the first NATO country to have donated such a significant weapons system to Ukraine.

Related: S-300 goes to Ukraine I What it means (Q&A) I Patriot in Slovakia I Howitzers

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria.The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria. (Source: Defence Ministry)

Slovakia has donated its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, citing article 51 of the UN Charter, to help its neighbour defend itself from Russian attack. Here are more details about the system and the consequences for Slovakia.

Read more to learn: how the system will help Ukraine; what will now protect Slovakia's skies; whether the donation is legal; and where it leaves Slovakia with regard to the war.

1. How will the S-300 help Ukraine?

Though the S-300 is not the most modern air defence system, it can effectively eliminate enemy aeroplanes, drones and missiles. In Ukraine, it could protect cities or strategic targets like nuclear power plants. The system is not capable of protecting vast tracts of territory, but it is effective at protecting specific areas and positions.

At the beginning of the Russian aggression, Ukraine operated dozens of S-300 systems. The Ukrainian army will therefore be familiar with the system from Slovakia, and be able to deploy it immediately.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

2. Will the donation of its only S-300 system put Slovakia's air defences at risk?

The Defence Ministry has repeatedly stated that it would only be ready to donate the Slovak system to Ukraine if its partners in NATO provided an equivalent replacement to Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia has sent its S-300 missile defence system to Ukraine

The assassin of Reinhard Heydrich would have turned 110 today, the winning design for Bratislava's war memorial is unveiled, and where to fix your bike in Bratislava.


7 h
Spring Markets and Flora Bratislava are the two events that are held at Bratislava's Incheba until April 10, 2022.

Weekend: "Do you have hens?" a UK vlogger asks a Slovak villager

It is a relevant question to be asking ahead of Easter. But we have more to tell you about in this week’s roundup.


10 h
Cyklokuchyňa has been running a self-service bicycle repair shop since 2011.

Where to fix a bike on your own in Bratislava

Bikers are eager to share their expertise for fixing bikes.


5. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad