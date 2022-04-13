Shops will be closed during the Easter

Several exceptions apply.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Most shops in Slovakia will be closed during the Easter holiday.

This is due to the law valid in Slovakia as of mid-2017, when MPs approved the closure of retail shops during the holiday.

Most shops, including those selling groceries, electronics, clothes, cosmetics and other products will be closed.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Expert recommendations to enjoy a Covid-free Easter Read more

Some shops can stay open. This is the case when the shop owner ensures sales. He or she cannot order employees to come to work on the holiday. This exception is often used by owners of small grocery stores, which might be open.

People will be able to purchase goods at petrol stations or in shops at airports or stations. Pharmacies are also open. The ban on sales during the holiday apply only to shops. Cafés, restaurants, the hairdresser’s and other services can be open.