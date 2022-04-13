Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Apr 2022 at 17:34

Shops will be closed during the Easter

Several exceptions apply.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Most shops in Slovakia will be closed during the Easter holiday.

This is due to the law valid in Slovakia as of mid-2017, when MPs approved the closure of retail shops during the holiday.

Most shops, including those selling groceries, electronics, clothes, cosmetics and other products will be closed.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Expert recommendations to enjoy a Covid-free Easter Read more 

Some shops can stay open. This is the case when the shop owner ensures sales. He or she cannot order employees to come to work on the holiday. This exception is often used by owners of small grocery stores, which might be open.

People will be able to purchase goods at petrol stations or in shops at airports or stations. Pharmacies are also open. The ban on sales during the holiday apply only to shops. Cafés, restaurants, the hairdresser’s and other services can be open.

Shops during Easter

Thursday, April 14 – Shops open, ordinary working day as well as the start of school holidays.

Friday, April 15 – Good Friday is a national holiday, shops are closed.

Saturday, April 16 – Not a working day, but not a holiday either, so shops are open.

Sunday, April 17 – Easter Sunday is a national holiday, shops closed.

Monday, April 18 – Easter Monday is a national holiday, shops closed.

Tuesday, April 19 – Shops are open, an ordinary working day but schoolkids still have holidays, which end on this day.

Easter

Top stories

News digest: Putin's popularity among Slovaks on decline

Defence minister negotiates the purchase of drones. Community centre for Ukrainians opens in Bratislava.


5 h
Some Slovak carmakers, including Nitra-based Jaguar Land Rover, were forced to suspend production.

Check the locker room at your local gym for economic impacts of the war

Russia’s immoral invasion of Ukraine is pushing many economic forecasts downward.


11 h
Nuclear physicist Martin Venhart.

Nuclear physicist: Nuclear weapon threats cannot be taken lightly

Nuclear power plants are still safe.


12. apr
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands while waiting for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko prior to their talks in Moscow, on March 11, 2022.

No news on how Russian aggression has affected Slovak diplomats in Moscow

Both countries mutually expelled each other's diplomats.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad