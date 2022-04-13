Shops will be closed during the Easter

Most shops in Slovakia will be closed during the Easter holiday.
This is due to the law valid in Slovakia as of mid-2017, when MPs approved the closure of retail shops during the holiday.
Most shops, including those selling groceries, electronics, clothes, cosmetics and other products will be closed.Expert recommendations to enjoy a Covid-free Easter Read more
Some shops can stay open. This is the case when the shop owner ensures sales. He or she cannot order employees to come to work on the holiday. This exception is often used by owners of small grocery stores, which might be open.
People will be able to purchase goods at petrol stations or in shops at airports or stations. Pharmacies are also open. The ban on sales during the holiday apply only to shops. Cafés, restaurants, the hairdresser’s and other services can be open.
Shops during Easter
Thursday, April 14 – Shops open, ordinary working day as well as the start of school holidays.
Friday, April 15 – Good Friday is a national holiday, shops are closed.
Saturday, April 16 – Not a working day, but not a holiday either, so shops are open.
Sunday, April 17 – Easter Sunday is a national holiday, shops closed.
Monday, April 18 – Easter Monday is a national holiday, shops closed.
Tuesday, April 19 – Shops are open, an ordinary working day but schoolkids still have holidays, which end on this day.