Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Apr 2022 at 11:44  I Premium content

Fico fails in bid for European support

His own political camp is unconvinced.

Michal Katuška
Robert FicoRobert Fico (Source: TASR)

Smer chair Robert Fico's attempts to rouse European politicians to his defence are not going well. Even though he claims the contrary, no top official from governments of the European Union countries or any other European institution has publicly expressed their support for him.

"I am surprised by the reaction, I have had about seven phone calls today," the Smer chair said on Saturday. However, he did not specify who called him.

Fico sent a letter to dozens of politicians and representatives of European institutions, including the European Commission and the European Parliament. In the letter he says allegations against him of establishing a criminal group and abusing power are a conspiracy by the current government against the opposition. He also claims that Slovakia is not governed by the rule of law.

Related article Deputy special prosecutor requests Fico's arrest Read more 

It's about him

"It's funny," said Czech MEP Tomáš Zdechovský about Fico's attempts to whip up support. The European People's Party, of which he is a member, also received the letter.

Corruption & scandals

