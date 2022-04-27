Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Apr 2022 at 11:44

Slovak president calls on Russian troops to "end this terrible war"

Čaputová rubbishes 'liberation' claims, pointing to rapes and violence

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová has appealed directly to Russian troops in Ukraine calling on them to end what she called "this terrible war".

In a video, speaking Russian, she appealed to Russian soldiers and commanders to put an end to the war in Ukraine, saying that with each lost civilian life, they are breaching military discipline and losing their honour.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Russian soldiers, commanders, all concerned, if you are still capable of feeling any vestige of humanity in yourself, bring it back to life and end this terrible war,” she said.

Violence against women and children

The president urged them to put an end to violence, especially against women and children, citing numerous testimonies of acts of violence against Ukrainian women.

"You justify your invasion by talking of “liberation”. How were you intending to “liberate” Tatiana from Irpin, killed by a Russian grenade along with her two children? Or Olena from Hostomel, raped by one of you in a car?" she asked.

These women “find that words are not enough when they try to describe the pain you have made a part of their lives simply because...Well, why even? None of us knows… Do you?!”, she continued.

She added: “With each passing day, you are only increasing the army of wounded souls and bodies of women, children, and innocent people.”

Skryť Remove ad
Related story President Čaputová: The aim of lies about the war is to make us cynical Read more 

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Fico's cry for help unanswered by Europe

A special detector from Slovakia could protect people against chemical weapons. The country has too many unused Covid-19 vaccines.


23 h
The first European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kövesi.

European Chief Prosecutor: Police need to feel support

Laura Codruța Kövesi helped charge MPs.


25. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad