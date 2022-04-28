Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. Apr 2022 at 11:21

Most of current military technology is expired

The government approved a complex assessment of Slovakia's defence for 2021.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Most current military technology is obsolete. In combat technology, this signifies vehicles with a tracked chassis, meaning the T-55, BVP and T-72, the average age being 35 years.

Special technology with a wheel chassis is also obsolete, especially from Russian production (KRAZ, MAZ, ZIL, URAL, UAZ). This information stems from a complex assessment of Slovakia's defence for the year 2021, as approved by the government.

Engineer technology, connection technology, chemical and health technology and electronic combat technology is also outdated, the SITA newswire reported.

Most communication-information systems of the Armed Forces are not capable of cooperation with NATO.

As the document from the workshop of the Defence Ministry summed up, this shortage has lasted for several years now.

Military

