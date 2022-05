Jobs should be offered to Ukrainians at refugee centres, says expert.

The need for more high-skilled workers is particularly acute in Slovakia's health care, IT, and manufacturing sectors. (Source: TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

On March 9, two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lilia Koveina arrived in Slovakia, escaping the war. Now, she is trying to also earn enough money to live a decent life and financially support her relatives who remained behind.

With degrees in international economic relations and English from two universities in Dnipro, central Ukraine, where she lived before the fighting began, the English teacher thought it would not be difficult to find a job in Slovakia.