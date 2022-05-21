Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. May 2022 at 6:54

New way to relax at Bratislava's popular Železná Studnička

Cozy wooden stairs take visitors down to the water.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Metropolitan Institute Bratislava, Facebook)

Visitors to Železná Studnička, a favourite spot for outings in Bratislava, will now find a new place to relax near the ponds.

Wooden stairs, which provide a place for visitors to sit and relax, were built by the fourth pond, announced Marcela Glevická from the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava.

Wooden stairs will provide people with direct contact with water. Moreover, the construction with its natural design did not disturb the life of animals which live nearby on the banks or above the surface of the pond.

From the new point people can observe fish, terrapins, grass snakes, dragonflies or frogs that have a corridor for migration created. The construction was permitted by environmentalists.

“The aim of the project is to offer visitors a new space for sitting in direct contact with the water surface,” said mayor Matúš Vallo, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “Even such small structures can contribute to discoveries and new experiences.”

Besides the stairs, there is also a buffet at Partizánska Lúka meadow under reconstruction.

“A new barrier-free bridge in the direction of Partizánska Lúka is also planned,” said Marcel Dzurilla, director of the section of creation of urban spaces in MIB, as quoted by SITA.

He added that they are also working on an entrance into Bratislava urban forests from Pekná Cesta and on the renewal of former gamekeeper’s lodge in the compound of the ammunition storage. Among recently finished projects are the observation post Vydrica and renewal of the Malý Slavín compound.

