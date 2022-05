The original charges against Vladimír Pčolinský were cancelled by the Prosecutor General's Office last year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The case of former head of the Slovak Information Service (SIS), Vladimír Pčolinský, who was again charged with the crime of accepting a bribe, abuse of power by a public official, and with the offence related to the disclosure of confidential and reserved information in February, has been taken to court.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

A prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (ÚŠP) filed an indictment with the Specialised Criminal Court on May 17, the ÚŠP announced on its Facebook page.