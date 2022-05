19. May 2022 at 11:46 I Premium content

The May invoice is due on May 20.

Slovakia's next Russian gas payment to Gazprom is due on May 20. (Source: TASR/AP)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia has already paid the invoice for Russian gas, which is due on May 20.

“Yes, I can confirm that we paid for gas in euros on May 18,” said Karol Galek, a state secretary at the Economy Ministry.