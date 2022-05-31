Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. May 2022 at 18:12

Ryanair to operate 21 regular flights from Bratislava airport in summer

Bratislava airport handled a total of 226,070 passengers in the first four months of 2022.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Ryanair will operate almost 60 flights a week at Bratislava airport during the summer.Ryanair will operate almost 60 flights a week at Bratislava airport during the summer. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Ryanair, the largest air carrier in Europe and Slovakia, has unveiled its summer flight schedule for Bratislava.

The schedule includes 21 regular flights, including 5 new summer connections to destinations such as Sofia, Copenhagen, Lanzarote, Trapani and Zagreb.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Bratislava airport revealed its summer schedule in late March.

The Irish airline will operate almost 60 flights a week at Bratislava airport during the summer. This allows passengers not only from Bratislava and the surrounding area to choose from flights to European destinations such as London, Milan, and Brussels, but also to holiday destinations, including Alghero in Sardinia, Burgas in Bulgaria, Corfu, Greece, Malta or the Spanish island of Palma de Mallorca.

Read also Summer flight routes from Košice Airport announced Read more 

“Ryanair is a long-term and stable partner for M. R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava, which brings the airport, and thus the city, a number of passengers a year,” said the airport’s general manager Dušan Keketi.

The company has placed 2 aircraft at its base in Bratislava, which represents an investment of $200 million (aircraft value), thus providing 60 jobs in aviation and more than 700 related jobs at airports abroad, as well as Bratislava airport.

During the first four months of 2022, the airport handled a total of 226,070 passengers on arrivals and departures.

Top stories

News digest: Ukraine will prosper again, Slovak president says

Free transport in Slovakia for Ukrainian refugees will end. Soaring prices of building materials causing problems.


3 h

Inflation stops Bratislava tram line extension

According to a councillor, the deadline was too tight.


10 h
The place where the contaminated water from the mine flows into Slaná River.

Blame shifting over polluted river

Offices and companies point fingers at each other over major pollution that has killed aquatic wildlife.


10 h
The Diners Club CS credit card company is ending its business activities in Slovakia.

Legendary credit card firm terminating operations in Slovakia

Credit cards issued by Diners Club CS will expire in early August.


30. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad