3. Jun 2022

HR professional: How clients can become professional friends

Mutual trust key to building relationship, says Ľudmila Guerin of PwC.

Radka Minarechová
Ľudmila Guerin

Unlike auditors or tax controllers, the work of an HR consultant does not usually end with handing the project over to the client. At least not for Ľudmila Guerin, CEE Strategy and Transformation Senior Manager at PwC. For her, a project is just the beginning of a series of changes that need to be implemented and developed at a company.

In her work, the key is to establish trustworthy mutual relationships with her clients based on expertise, skills and knowledge. She always remains in contact with her clients to ensure that the implementation of the project went smoothly.

Ľudmila Guerin

graduated from the Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra in 2005, with a degree in HR management and personnel administration. She started working as a researcher for the headhunting company Pedersen & Partners in 2005, where she spent more than two years, and then worked as a consultant at Hudson, posted to Ukraine.

In 2008, she took a job with Dell, moving to PwC in late 2011, where she has held several positions in HR.

She became president of the HRComm association, a platform of HR companies, in 2021. In the same year, she won the HRLeader award from the Maxmann Consultants company.

“The beauty of this job is that it’s a never-ending process,” Guerin said. “Many of my clients have turned into my professional friends.”

Crucial change of career path

Despite her first work experience being in marketing during her university studies, Guerin soon discovered a passion for HR and recruiting.

After meeting a partner of the headhunting company Pedersen & Partners, she made a radical career change, and has never regretted the decision. What she found most intriguing about her new work was the challenge to find a suitable candidate for the company on the one hand, and at the same time influence the candidate to realise that the company and job position is the best fit for their future.

