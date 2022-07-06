Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Jul 2022 at 11:42

Unique railbike circuit opened in Košice

Circuit at Children's Historic Railway is isolated.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

Slovakia's only draisine, or railbike, circuit has been opened.

The isolated circuit, which is almost 300-metre long with a 600 mm gauge, has been opened by volunteers at the Košice Children's Historic Railway - itself already a well-known attraction in eastern Slovakia.

Discover region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

Visitors can try the railbikes when they arrive at final station of the railway called Alpinka.

The attraction, which will be open whenever the railway is operating, has been praised as both ecological and a good way to help keep fit.

Košice Children Historic Railway operates from Čermeľ at 9:30 and 11:00 on workdays, and leaves at 9:30, 11:00, 13:30 and 15:00 on weekends.

People can also ride railbikes at a similar attraction, in central Slovakia, Horehronie Region.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

