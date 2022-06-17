Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Jun 2022 at 10:28

Slovakia's defence department faced a large-scale cyber attack

Attackers failed to obtain any data, minister claims.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Unsplash)

The website of Slovakia's Defence Ministry faced a large-scale cyber attack last night, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) reported on June 17, 2022.

The attackers failed to obtain any data thanks to the security and preparedness of the Centre for Cyber Defence running under the Military Intelligence Service, the minister wrote in his Facebook post.

"I can confirm that this rather vast attack has been fought off without any harm to the infrastructure and the attackers, whose IP addresses were from different parts of the world, went away empty-handed," the minister wrote.

He called on the public to be cautious and reiterated that the investigation into the incident has been launched.

