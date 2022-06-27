News digest: Keep up the good work, EC head tells Slovakia

Another Covid-19 wave is underway. Toblerone will produce chocolate in Slovakia.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Monday, June 27 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

EU recovery cash for Slovakia on the way

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during last year's press conference in Bratislava when announcing that the EC approved the Slovak recovery plan. (Source: TASR)

Two months after Slovakia requested money from the EU's economic recovery package, the country has moved closer to receiving the first payout.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The European Commission (EC) announced on June 27 that it supported Slovakia's first payment request for €398.7 million following a thorough assessment.

"Congratulations, Slovakia, and keep up the good work! The Commission stands by you on your way to recovery," said EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time the Commission has asked for the Economic and Financial Committee's opinion on the implementation of Slovakia's recovery and resilience plan. The opinion should be delivered to the Commission in four weeks.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out our Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

COURT: The European Union Court of Justice has ruled that Slovakia failed to adhere to EU directives with regards to the protection of the capercailllie.

The European Union Court of Justice has ruled that Slovakia failed to adhere to EU directives with regards to the protection of the capercailllie. SECURITY: Slovak Telekom became the target of a major cyberattack.

Slovak Telekom became the target of a major cyberattack. CORONAVIRUS: Another coronavirus wave is underway and respirators will be returning in the summer, an expert claims.

Another coronavirus wave is underway and respirators will be returning in the summer, an expert claims. CHOCOLATE: Toblerone has announced that it will move part of its production to Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

At this museum, you can become a cartographer

The Slovak Museum of Maps is located in a village near Banská Bystrica. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec for The Slovak Spectator)

Inspired by the Podbrezová ironworks, which bought Slovenská Ľupča Castle two decades ago to boost tourism in central Slovakia, Milan Paprčka also chose to set his heart on giving back to society.

In 2018, he opened the Slovak Museum of Maps, the first of its kind in the country, in Kynceľová, a village situated right next to Banská Bystrica.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Some Slovak universities are cooperating with Chinese schools , which are known for their ties to the People's Liberation Army, an analysis of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies shows.

, which are known for their ties to the People's Liberation Army, an analysis of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies shows. 116 Slovak students received their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards on June 27 .

. Seventy-two years have passed since the judicial murder of Czech lawyer and politician Milada Horáková. She was unjustly executed by the previous regime on June 27, 1950. A film about this victim of the communist regime was made in 2017. She received the order of the White Double Cross Ist class in memoriam in 2020.

The police and the Slovak Red Cross launched the "Saver" police operation to check drivers' first-aid knowledge on June 27, 2022. The operation runs until Friday. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

The village of Ubľa, where a border crossing with Ukraine is also located, will no longer provide support to Ukrainian refugees , starting from July 1. The village claims that the state has not sent any money to the community since February.

, starting from July 1. The village claims that the state has not sent any money to the community since February. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová met with Slovak diplomats from all over the world in Bratislava. Slovakia has diplomatic missions (embassies, Slovak institutes, consulates, etc.) in 64 countries across all continents.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.