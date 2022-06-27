Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Jun 2022 at 18:44

News digest: Keep up the good work, EC head tells Slovakia

Another Covid-19 wave is underway. Toblerone will produce chocolate in Slovakia.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Monday, June 27 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

EU recovery cash for Slovakia on the way

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during last year's press conference in Bratislava when announcing that the EC approved the Slovak recovery plan. EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during last year's press conference in Bratislava when announcing that the EC approved the Slovak recovery plan. (Source: TASR)

Two months after Slovakia requested money from the EU's economic recovery package, the country has moved closer to receiving the first payout.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The European Commission (EC) announced on June 27 that it supported Slovakia's first payment request for €398.7 million following a thorough assessment.

"Congratulations, Slovakia, and keep up the good work! The Commission stands by you on your way to recovery," said EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time the Commission has asked for the Economic and Financial Committee's opinion on the implementation of Slovakia's recovery and resilience plan. The opinion should be delivered to the Commission in four weeks.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out our Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

  • COURT: The European Union Court of Justice has ruled that Slovakia failed to adhere to EU directives with regards to the protection of the capercailllie.
  • SECURITY: Slovak Telekom became the target of a major cyberattack.
  • CORONAVIRUS: Another coronavirus wave is underway and respirators will be returning in the summer, an expert claims.
  • CHOCOLATE: Toblerone has announced that it will move part of its production to Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

At this museum, you can become a cartographer

The Slovak Museum of Maps is located in a village near Banská Bystrica. The Slovak Museum of Maps is located in a village near Banská Bystrica. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec for The Slovak Spectator)

Inspired by the Podbrezová ironworks, which bought Slovenská Ľupča Castle two decades ago to boost tourism in central Slovakia, Milan Paprčka also chose to set his heart on giving back to society.

SkryťRemove ad

In 2018, he opened the Slovak Museum of Maps, the first of its kind in the country, in Kynceľová, a village situated right next to Banská Bystrica.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Some Slovak universities are cooperating with Chinese schools, which are known for their ties to the People's Liberation Army, an analysis of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies shows.
  • 116 Slovak students received their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards on June 27.
  • Seventy-two years have passed since the judicial murder of Czech lawyer and politician Milada Horáková. She was unjustly executed by the previous regime on June 27, 1950. A film about this victim of the communist regime was made in 2017. She received the order of the White Double Cross Ist class in memoriam in 2020.
The police and the Slovak Red Cross launched the The police and the Slovak Red Cross launched the "Saver" police operation to check drivers' first-aid knowledge on June 27, 2022. The operation runs until Friday. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)
  • The village of Ubľa, where a border crossing with Ukraine is also located, will no longer provide support to Ukrainian refugees, starting from July 1. The village claims that the state has not sent any money to the community since February.
  • Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová met with Slovak diplomats from all over the world in Bratislava. Slovakia has diplomatic missions (embassies, Slovak institutes, consulates, etc.) in 64 countries across all continents.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Igor Matovič (right) shakes hands with OĽaNO MP Andrej Stančík who said he had a problem with a vote together with the far right, but then voted with them anyway.

No, Mr. Matovič, the end doesn't justify the means

OĽaNO’s leader rejects formal cooperation with the fascists, while exploiting a shadow coalition in which they are full members.


6 h
Retired general and security expert Pavel Macko.

Slovakia still isn't ready to host NATO battle groups permanently

But the country will need a long-term NATO presence, a security expert claims.


23. jun
The river Slaná in mid-March.

Work completed at mine that turned river orange

Plan being prepared to solve pollution problem.


23. jun
Culture Minister Natália Milanová of OĽaNO on June 22, 2022.

New media laws could allow politicians to intervene more in output

Media ownership and funding should also become more transparent.


23. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad