Company looks to exploit Slovak gas deposits amid dependence on foreign sources

Slovakia is almost exclusively dependent on natural gas imports from abroad, but it also has its own deposits and gas has been extracted in the country for seventy years.

The Nafta company, which operates in the fields of underground storage of natural gas and exploration, as well as its extraction, is responsible for natural gas extraction in Slovakia.

Currently, gas is extracted from locations near Plavecký Štvrtok, Záhorie, and near Michalovce and Kráľovský Chlmec. The vicinity of Trnava is a lucrative place, as the company has extracted gas there for decades and wants new locations.

Nafta sees great potential in a new deposit located near the village of Malženice. It is probably the last promising location with what are seen as rich reserves of natural gas.

Deposit potential

In Slovakia, the golden age of gas extraction was the 1960s, when approximately 1.5 billion cubic metres was extracted annually.