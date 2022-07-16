Renovated torture chamber opens at Strečno Castle

Also on display are findings discovered during research at the surrounding castles, but especially at Strečno Castle, that reveal bits of life over the ages.

A new archaeological exhibition was opened at Strečno Castle with findings from the prehistoric era to the Middle Ages, which were found during research in Strečno and the surrounding villages.

"Visitors can view the ceramics of the Lusatian and Púchov culture or an interesting set of bronze objects from the depot discovered in Rosina,” said Andrea Slaná, an archaeologist of the Považské Museum, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Among the objects dated to the Great Moravian period, one can see, for example, an iron key, a hoe, an axe, a ploughshare and also a unique iron sword from the 9th century.”

Also on display are findings discovered during research at the surrounding castles, but especially at Strečno Castle. "Medieval and modern exhibits are presented in the display cases. For example, tiles and ceramics from the castle - jugs, pots, mugs, a three-legged pan, reconstructed parts of pots or replicas of vessels. Some are decorated with coloured glaze," the archaeologist added for TASR.

According to her, the most interesting find is a reconstructed blue majolica plate - the so-called Venetian berettino. "It proves the import of luxury ceramics to the castle. Among the metal finds, you can see iron wedges, nails, crossbow arrows or a knife with a preserved wooden handle," Slaná said, adding that many of the vessels on display were restored or made anew in the form of replicas.

The tour of the castle also includes a renovated medieval torture chamber. "Originally, it was not located at Strečno Castle, but it is an interesting addition for learning about the dark side of the Middle Ages,” said Magdaléna Lacková, spokesperson for the museum, as quoted by TASR. “Various torture instruments are installed in the exhibition, with which the accused and condemned were punished and tortured."

Strečno Castle is open every day from 9:00 until 17:00.

