Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jul 2022 at 11:53  I Premium content

Aluminium maker to lay off most of its staff, may close

Slovalco is Slovakia's only aluminium producer.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The Slovalco factory in Banská Bystrica Region.The Slovalco factory in Banská Bystrica Region. (Source: Ján Krošlák, Petit Press)

Aluminium manufacturer Slovalco is laying off hundreds of employees in response to increasing energy prices, emissions restrictions and decreasing prices for aluminium. The company is considering a complete shutdown of its plant, which is the only aluminium manufacturing facility in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

About 300 of the company's employees, out of 450, will lose their jobs – and even then Slovalco, which is based in the central-Slovak town of Žiar nad Hronom, says the final number of laid off employees remains uncertain, the TASR newswire reported. A further 2,500 jobs in the region that are tied to aluminium manufacturing are now at risk.

"This fate of our only Slovak aluminium maker cannot be labelled other than a disaster," said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS), as quoted by TASR.

Existing funds could have helped

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Industry

Top stories

The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year. (Source: Unsplash)

Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.


6 h

News digest: Teacher pay to increase twice in 2023

The trial with ex-prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka has ended, best swings in Trenčín Region, and one unusual cloud.


21 h
Dobroslav Trnka in court

Trial with former general prosecutor abruptly ends

Prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision to reclassify the prosecution against Trnka.


13. jul

Ancient grave found right under kindergarten

A woman with her jewels were found in the grave.


11. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad