Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Jul 2022 at 12:15  I Premium content

Logistics chains disrupted by war in Ukraine bring new opportunities to Slovakia

Companies with German capital continue to contribute the most to the Slovak state budget.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger met in Berlin in mid June.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger met in Berlin in mid June. (Source: TASR)

Germany remains an important economic partner of Slovakia. While Slovakia continues to be an attractive location for German investments, Slovak companies consider Germany to be their most important trade partner.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Germany is a strategic political and most important economic partner for Slovakia, and at present, it is also a defence and security partner,” Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) told the media on a plane to Berlin prior to his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in mid-June.

Companies with German capital continue to contribute the most to the Slovak state budget, with their income and payroll taxes comprising 25 percent of the income, and payroll taxes paid by the Top 300 companies or 10 percent of the state budget in 2020, based on the annual TAXparency report of the tax and audit advisory company BMB Partners. The report, subtitled Who Finances the State, presented the Top 200 biggest Slovak non-financial companies and the Top 100 biggest Slovak financial companies for 2020.

“This shows how significantly the Slovak economy is interconnected with the German economy,” said Judita Kuchtová of BMB Partners when introducing the report last November.

The country is also one of the most important investors in Slovakia, with the carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia, the biggest private employer in Slovakia with 11,500 employees and total investments of €4.7 billion, probably the most known German company in Slovakia. But it is only one of about 490 companies with German capital operating in Slovakia and employing almost 139,000 people.

Another one, for example, is Evonik, which launched the construction of the world’s largest industrial facility to produce environmentally-friendly biosurfactants in Slovenská Ľupča in late June. Surfactants are foaming compounds that form the basis of most cleaning and hygiene products, but they are currently made mostly from fossil resources.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Biker gang Night Wolves

Slovak considered for EU sanction list

Leader of the European branch of the pro-Putin gang Night Wolves proposed for the blacklist.


6 h
A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.

New fears of winter gas problems

Warnings over effects of Nord Stream 1 halt come after earlier assurances on Slovak reserves


20. jul
Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce huge amount of plastic waste.

Edible packaging, cooking ingredient of the future

Transparent foil is made from natural materials.


18. jul
A view from Strečno Castle.

Renovated torture chamber opens at Strečno Castle

Also on display are findings discovered during research at the surrounding castles, but especially at Strečno Castle, that reveal bits of life over the ages.


16. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad