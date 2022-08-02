Items in shopping cart: View
2. Aug 2022 at 12:14  I Premium content

Human bones four meters high. Žilina crypt reveals new secrets

Of particular interest are the textile findings.

author
Branislav Koscelník
External contributor
(Source: TASR)

About 60 cubic meters of human remains stored in a crypt almost four meters high, thousands of human bones that belonged to the ancestors of the people of Žilina, hundreds of skulls and many interesting artifacts lie under the cathedral in Žilina.

The crypt under the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Žilina is a research paradise for archaeologists and anthropologists. At the same time, two years ago, no one even knew about the mysterious place under the dominant feature of Žilina. Only the restoration of the building brought the unexpected discovery of a space filled to a height of several meters with skeletal remains.

For seventeen days, anthropologists from the Department of Anthropology of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Comenius University once again unpacked their temporary workplace at the Žilina Cathedral. They also took twelve students from Bratislava, Brno and Prague to help.

After a year, they continued examining the findings again. Every single bone is taken in hand and examined. Last year, they managed to exhume about 20 percent of the crypt's contents.

