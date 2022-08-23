Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Aug 2022 at 11:41  I Premium content

Schools shocked by energy bills

Warnings children may have to spend winter at home, summer at school.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SITA)

Schools are warning they may have to close their doors to students in winter after a more than 300 percent rise in their energy bills.

Although energy price hikes have been talked about for much of this year, some schools have said they were horrified when they recently received invoices for gas supplies ahead of the new school year.

P. Kellner Elementary School in Rimavská Sobota, southern Slovakia, is gas-heated. According to its latest invoice, instead of paying €1,321 a month, it will pay €5,980 - a rise of 352 percent.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"I've never seen anything like this. I only vaguely remember from my student days when during socialism schools were closed due to the energy crisis and coal holidays were announced. This is what awaits us," said school director Anita Antalová.

A similar hike in electricity bills is expected.

In Rimavská Sobota, there are three more elementary schools, some of which will probably have to close in the winter.

"We would leave only one or two buildings open, the rest would not have to be heated. We would teach in shifts - younger classes or one school in the morning, older or another in the afternoon," Mayor Jozef Šimko said.

The energy crisis is expected to be the most serious problems schools, hospitals, social service centers, offices, and ordinary households have faced in decades, and they are hoping for massive state support to meet payments.

SkryťRemove ad

"How much money will be allocated to address the rise of energy prices is currently impossible to say," the Finance Ministry has said. Prime Minister Eduard Heger has admitted the coming months will be very hard.

"Autumn and spring will be so difficult that the pandemic will look like a walk in the park," he says. "The energy crisis caused by Vladimir Putin makes it difficult to prevent enormous costs. We are preparing plans to support citizens."

Related article Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000 Read more 

Holidays in the winter, classes in the summer?

Rimavská Sobota authorities will have to find an additional €300,000 just to heat schools, kindergartens and municipal buildings. The town is already trying to save money by leaving only every other streetlamp lit.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Energy

Top stories

The brown bear in the Bratislava zoo in July 2022.

Slovak bears are not to blame for being seen, a study claims

Experts rule out the overpopulation of brown bears in the country.


20 h

Calls for new dig as centenary of archaeological find marked

Unearthed graves linked to culture which flourished 4,000 years ago.


22. aug
Slovakia has not been successful in integrating Ukrainian pupils in schools for now, the available data shows.

A big decision for Ukrainian mothers: Slovak school or no Slovak school?

Refugee children are not obliged to attend Slovak school at present.


20. aug
A participant of the Memento '68: In the Traces of Spilled Blood march.

In pictures: 1968 invasion marked with march

Organisers show 'real and undistorted' consequences of Warsaw Pact military action


22. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad