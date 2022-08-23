German tanks to Slovakia, Slovak military vehicles to Ukraine

Germany and Slovakia strike a deal on further military cooperation.

State Secretary for the German Defence Ministry Benedikt Zimmer, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and his State Secretary Marian Majer attend a press conference after the signing of a deal on further military cooperation on August 23, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The defence ministries of Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal that will see a number of heavy machineries arrive in Slovakia and Ukraine.

Slovakia will receive 15 German tanks, the Leopard 2 and 4, from Germany, and Slovakia will send 30 infantry fighting vehicles: BVP 1.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Just over a week ago Ukraine received the first four Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzers, in addition to other Slovak heavy equipment such as the air-defence systems and helicopters sent to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The first German tank should arrive in Slovakia this year. Slovakia will send its fighting vehicles to its eastern neighbour in the weeks to come.

No tanks to Ukraine

Business Insider’s German edition reported earlier on Tuesday that Slovakia would be sending its T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) denied it later in the day.

“We’re not going to send T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” he said.

The minister explained that Slovakia first needs to defend itself and the reported transfer of tanks to Ukraine would reduce Slovakia’s defence capabilities.

“We absolutely need every tank to form a heavy mechanized brigade battalion with German tanks,” he continued.

Back in June, the Defence Ministry denied a similar claim.

The country can get rid of the BVP1 vehicles safely since Slovakia has signed a contract for the purchase of new tracked fighting vehicles.

Tank battalion

In addition to German tanks, Slovakia will also receive ammunition and replacement parts. Germany will provide training for the operation of the tanks as well.

Slovakia plans to buy more German tanks in the future to replace the old T-72 tanks, Naď said. However, the purchase is unlikely to happen under the current government.

“We’re going to get the first 15 Leopards, so it’s only logical that the next tanks will also be Leopards,” the minister claimed.

With 45 tanks Slovakia could form a tank battalion. NATO recommends having at least 43 tanks for the battalion, but 53 tanks are cited as the adequate number.

Neighbours will patrol Slovak airspace

At the end of August, Slovakia is going to ground its Soviet-made MiG-29 jets. Because the delivery of procured American F-16 jets is delayed, Poland and the Czech Republic have agreed to patrol Slovak airspace from next Thursday, September 1.

Naď said the value of MiG-19 jets is €300 million. He previously refused to donate the jets to Ukraine.

“Either someone will buy them, or we will receive material replacement,” the minister said.