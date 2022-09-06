News digest: 50 tips to save energy at home

Explore spas and water parks in Žilina Region. A dozen Slovaks awarded with the Righteous Among the Nations title.

Good evening. The Tuesday, September 6 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

How to save energy and keep money in your wallet

Energy bills of people in Slovakia are set to increase due to global factors such as the war in Ukraine. (Source: Pexels)

The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency has put together 50 money and energy-saving tips following a warning that households will face higher energy bills next year.

It is not yet clear by how much energy bills will increase. The Slovak government has not adopted any final measures.

Yet, people can already adopt some of the agency's measures to save money.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

In Žilina Region, sauna experience becomes a steamy show

A sauna ritual at the Bešeňová Water Park. (Source: Courtesy of the water park)

Several spa facilities and water parks have sprung up in northern Slovakia over the years, and they all provide a different experience.

In Lúčky, visitors can relax at a spa or enjoy the surrounding nature. Bešeňová, for example, takes visitors on an experiental sauna ride. In Turčianske Teplice, people can drink from healing water springs.

EVENTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO

September 10: Open Doors Day at the Jurajov Dvor Depot in Bratislava. Trams, trolley buses, music, food will be waiting for people. Bus X63 and Tram X4 will take people to the depot.

Open Doors Day at the Jurajov Dvor Depot in Bratislava. Trams, trolley buses, music, food will be waiting for people. Bus X63 and Tram X4 will take people to the depot. September 9-11: Grape harvest festivities will be held in Modra and Bratislava-Rača.

You can find an array of Bratislava events happening until September 10 in Top 10 Events in Bratislava.

IN OTHER NEWS:

All 21 SaS MPs would support a no-confidence vote against Finance Minister Igor Matovič, said SaS chair Richard Sulík on a radio interview today. However, the proposal cannot be put forward by far-right MPs. SaS quit the government on Monday.

Igor Matovič, said SaS chair Richard Sulík on a radio interview today. However, the proposal cannot be put forward by far-right MPs. SaS quit the government on Monday. Gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2022 rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year. The Slovak economy also increased in the second quarter, but the growth rate slowed down compared to the first quarter, the Statistics Office announced.

The Economy Ministry has published the draft of the third package of measures to improve the business environment in Slovakia. Known as " Kilečko 3 ", it contains 303 proposals. (SITA)

", it contains 303 proposals. (SITA) The government has announced two calls from the recovery plan for owners of older family houses . In each call will be €15 million. "These calls are to help people cope with energy bills or renovate their houses," PM Eduard Heger said. The funds can be used for thermal insulation, exchange of windows, doors, and roof.

. In each call will be €15 million. "These calls are to help people cope with energy bills or renovate their houses," PM Eduard Heger said. The funds can be used for thermal insulation, exchange of windows, doors, and roof. The Economy Ministry has submitted a draft amendment to the Energy Act to an expedited comments procedure, which shall facilitate the application of the general economic interest to secure regularity, quality, and price of electricity and natural gas supplies to households in Slovakia. (SITA)

to an expedited comments procedure, which shall facilitate the application of the general economic interest to secure regularity, quality, and price of electricity and natural gas supplies to households in Slovakia. (SITA) The Labour Ministry will send a first grader benefit , comprising of a monthly €30 child benefit and a one-off bonus amounting to €106.33, to 60,500 families in October. Families do not have to apply for the benefit which should help families cover the costs of their child's school supplies.

, comprising of a monthly €30 child benefit and a one-off bonus amounting to €106.33, to 60,500 families in October. Families do not have to apply for the benefit which should help families cover the costs of their child's school supplies. With the start of the new school year, Bus 67 operating in Bratislava-Podunajské Biskupice also stops in the new neighbourhood Zelený Raj. The final 'Ovčiarska' stop ends near a supermarket. In Bratislava-Ružinov, Bus 96 and Bus 196 on the way to Petržalka will also stop at 'Pažítková'.

Bus 67 also stops in the Zelený Raj neighbourhood in Bratislava from September 2022. (Source: DPB)

After a 10-month break, Bus 901 is running between Bratislava and Hainburg an der Donau, Austria, again. The bus leaves from the SNP Bridge stop every hour from Monday to Saturday, and every two hours on Sunday.

is running between Bratislava and Hainburg an der Donau, Austria, again. The bus leaves from the SNP Bridge stop every hour from Monday to Saturday, and every two hours on Sunday. A large capacity centre for Ukrainian refugees in Žilina will not be opened on Tuesday and Thursday, starting from next week and lasting until the end of September. In the next months, its opening hours will change again.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.