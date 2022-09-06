One of two Czechoslovak convertibles in the world auctioned off

The car spent 15 years in the desert.

One of two Aero 50 Dynamik cars in the world. (Source: RM Sotheby's)

It was one of the most luxurious Aero cars that one could buy in the Czechoslovak Republic. Although the elegant Aero 50 convertible was already intended for wealthier customers, those even more picky could pay extra for a special body from the renowned workshop Sodomka in the town of Vysoké Mýto.

Today, there are only two cars left in the world. One of them recently appeared at an auction in the US.

In the 1920s, the automotive industry experienced a great boom. More and more customers were willing to pay for bigger and more luxurious cars, motivating manufacturers to move forward in terms of technology.

In the following decade, Czechoslovak manufacturers kept up with the latest Western trends, producing the most modern cars with brands Tatra and Aero, for example, being proof. The latter company started producing cars in 1929, but before that it had produced air planes for ten years, hence the name.

However, founder Vladimír Kabeš saw greater potential in cars. In 1934 they moved on to luxurious cars and two years later the Aero 50 top line appeared.