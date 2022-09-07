Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Sep 2022 at 17:13  I Premium content

Another former ambassador to the US may replace Korčok as foreign minister

Heger is expected to submit the final list of replacements for outgoing SaS ministers this week.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Rastislav Káčer during Globsec 2019.Rastislav Káčer during Globsec 2019. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

After Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) leaves the top diplomacy post, another experienced diplomat could replace him.

Though the official list of ministers to replace the four outgoing ministers nominated by SaS has not been revealed, the name of Rastislav Káčer, currently serving as Slovak ambassador to the Czech Republic since 2020, has cropped up.

Based on the ultimatum that SaS issued when it withdrew from the coalition agreement in early July, its four ministers left the cabinet on September 5. President Zuzana Čaputová, who is wrapping up her state visit to Greece today, has not accepted the resignations yet.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

After her return to Slovakia, Čaputová is expected to meet with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO). Heger will present proposals for the four ministers replacing those from SaS. Heger needs to come up with new people for the economy, education, justice, and foreign affairs departments.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

U.S. Steel Košice will increase prices for its buyers in 2020

U.S. Steel Košice turns off one blast furnace and prepares for lay-offs

Rising energy prices make it hard for industry to plan for the future, says company.


6 h

News digest: 50 tips to save energy at home

Explore spas and water parks in Žilina Region. A dozen Slovaks awarded with the Righteous Among the Nations title.


23 h
Sauna ritual in Bešeňová

Sauna rituals, waterfall, and caves: saunas as an experience

The Žilina region boasts of a number of unique spas and water attractions where you can find everything from adventure to relaxation.


6. sep
Živčáková

Pilgrimage spot in Slovakia caught attention of believers in Latin America

A video has thousands of views on well-known platform.


5. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad