Another former ambassador to the US may replace Korčok as foreign minister

Heger is expected to submit the final list of replacements for outgoing SaS ministers this week.

After Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) leaves the top diplomacy post, another experienced diplomat could replace him.

Though the official list of ministers to replace the four outgoing ministers nominated by SaS has not been revealed, the name of Rastislav Káčer, currently serving as Slovak ambassador to the Czech Republic since 2020, has cropped up.

Based on the ultimatum that SaS issued when it withdrew from the coalition agreement in early July, its four ministers left the cabinet on September 5. President Zuzana Čaputová, who is wrapping up her state visit to Greece today, has not accepted the resignations yet.

After her return to Slovakia, Čaputová is expected to meet with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO). Heger will present proposals for the four ministers replacing those from SaS. Heger needs to come up with new people for the economy, education, justice, and foreign affairs departments.